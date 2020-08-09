Apple files a notice of opposition with USPTO against a startup trying to trademark a logo which resembles a pear for its recipe search app called Prepear (Gary Ng/iPhone in Canada Blog)

Gary Ng / iPhone in Canada Blog:

Apple files a notice of opposition with USPTO against a startup trying to trademark a logo which resembles a pear for its recipe search app called Prepear  —  Prepear is a meal planner and grocery list app that helps people discover recipes and more.  It’s a spin off from the founders …

