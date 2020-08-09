Gary Ng / iPhone in Canada Blog:
Apple files a notice of opposition with USPTO against a startup trying to trademark a logo which resembles a pear for its recipe search app called Prepear — Prepear is a meal planner and grocery list app that helps people discover recipes and more. It’s a spin off from the founders …
Apple files a notice of opposition with USPTO against a startup trying to trademark a logo which resembles a pear for its recipe search app called Prepear (Gary Ng/iPhone in Canada Blog)
Gary Ng / iPhone in Canada Blog: