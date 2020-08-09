App Recap: Decibel, Liftin' Workout Tracker, Taskheat and Major App Updates

In this week’s App Recap, we’ve highlighted utilities app “Decibel,” health and fitness app “Liftin’ Workout Tracker,” and productivity app “Taskheat” as three apps that are worth checking out. We’ve also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

Apps to Check Out

Decibel: dB Sound Level Meter (iOS, Free) – Coupled with a simplistic and easy-to-navigate interface, Decibel features several unique features that make it a great way to monitor audio levels. Users have the ability to save and share noise measurements with location data and access a hearing test, noise dosimeter, spectrogram, and more. The app’s hearing test, which is conducted using an audiogram, informs users about the condition of their hearing. Decibel is free to download and offers access to basic features like the dB meter, noise dosimeter, audio spectrum analyzer, and hearing testing. Users can access Decibel’s full capabilities through either a subscription priced at $7.99 per month and $29.99 per year or a one-time purchase of $49.99.

(iOS, Free) – Liftin’, an app that lets users easily track workouts, features graphs and statistics that make it easy to visualize progress. Data from the app can be backed up to iCloud and shared with the iPhone’s native Health app. Liftin’ is free to download, but users are only able to track five workouts per month. To track an unlimited number of workouts, users can subscribe to Liftin’ Unlimited, which is priced at $4.99 for the first year and then $14.99 per year thereafter. Due to the ongoing global health crisis, the app’s developer is offering a free one year trial to new users for the rest of this month. Taskheat (iOS & Mac, Free) – Taskheat lets users visually manage tasks through a convenient flowchart or list. In addition to the ability to view tasks in an organized manner, users can color code tasks for use cases such as item groupings or priority level labels. The app will also conveniently send notifications when tasks are due in the near future. Taskheat is free to download, but a one-time purchase of $9.99 is required to access the app after the 14 day trial period. Taskheat takes advantage of Apple’s universal purchases feature, so buying the app once will allow users to access it across all supported devices.

App Updates

ActivityTracker Pedometer – ActivityTracker, an app that tracks steps, active calories, distance, and more, received an update this week with several new features. In addition to a fresh user interface, the app now has a Trends view that displays averages. The new Details view shows activity statistics over certain time periods. The update also introduces a new Today widget, a new Main and Settings view, an updated Apple Watch app, and more.

– Google this week announced several new features coming to its slew of productivity apps. Google will be bringing Smart Compose, a feature that helps users write documents faster and reduce the chance of spelling and grammatical errors, to mobile in the coming months. Additionally, Google is improving the user interface for comments and action items in the apps. All three apps will also be gaining a Dark Mode variant on iOS in the coming months. WhatsApp – WhatsApp this week announced it will be rolling out a new way for users to fact-check forwarded messages for misinformation. Messages that have been forwarded through a chain of five or more people will display a magnifying glass button alongside them in the chat thread, and tapping on the bottom will prompt users to select if they’d like to search the web to try and find a news result or other sources of information to support the received content.

