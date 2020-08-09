ANC stands firm on decision to withdraw from the ICC

The ANC says it remains committed to a resolution to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Its national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says there was no communication on the matter discussed in June because no decision was reached.

This followed a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa was in favour of a U-turn from the Nasrec resolutions.

The ANC says it has not shifted from its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ruling party spokesperson Pule Mabe said while it continued to affirm the resolution adopted at the 54th national conference in 2017, the matter would, like other party positions, be discussed by its national executive committee often to check its efficacy.

Mabe added nothing was communicated about the discussions because no decision had been made.

His comments come on the back of a report by the Sunday Times that the matter, which was discussed in June, had further widened already existing divisions in the ANC.

The weekly newspaper said party president Cyril Ramaphosa was in favour of a U-turn from the Nasrec resolutions.

Citing notes from his closing remarks, it reported he said the ANC needed to consider a strategic retreat from its position in view of the fact the rest of the continent had abandoned this position, leaving South Africa isolated.

The paper also quoted party secretary-general Ace Magashule who said there was no such decision to backtrack on the resolution.

Mabe said the matter was likely to be discussed further when reports speaking to global dynamics were adopted.

He told the ICC was discussed following comments attributed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng supporting Israel during a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post in June.

At the , Mabe said the chief justice had entered the arena of political commentary, which could make him vulnerable in the future.