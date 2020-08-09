Amazon Sale: Deals on TVs from OnePlus, Samsung, TCL and split ACs from Voltas, Carrier and more

Amazon is hosting Freedom Sale. The four-day sale will continue till August 11. During the sale period, Amazon is offering discounts on large appliances like TVs and split ACs. If you are planning to buy a new AC for your room or want to change your TV, this may be the right time. Also, all buyers who make purchases via State Bank of India’s credit cards will get a 10% instant discount. Here are top deals on TVs from OnePlus , Samsung , TCL and split ACs from Voltas, Carrier and others to check out. Note that the discounts and availability may change.