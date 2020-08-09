Afghan assembly approves release of 400 ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners: resolution By

Matilda Coleman
© . Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul

KABUL () – An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, a resolution said, paving the way for the beginning of peace talks in the war-torn country.

“In order to remove an obstacle, the start of the peace process and an end of bloodshed, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 Taliban,” the resolution said.

The Afghan government convened the assembly in Kabul on Friday to decide the fate of hundreds of prisoners the Taliban insist should be released before entering peace talks with the government.

