A look at China's AI telemarketing software market, which touts "voice bots,quot; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions (Cissy Zhou/South China Morning Post)

A look at China’s AI telemarketing software market, which touts “voice bots,rdquo; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions — Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China …
