Home Technology A look at China's AI telemarketing software market, which touts "voice bots,quot;...

A look at China's AI telemarketing software market, which touts "voice bots,quot; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions (Cissy Zhou/South China Morning Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Cissy Zhou / South China Morning Post:

A look at China’s AI telemarketing software market, which touts “voice bots,rdquo; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions  —  Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China …

RELATED ARTICLES

©