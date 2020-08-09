25 Shot At Washington DC ‘Quarantine Party’ Attended By Thousands! (Graphic)

A ‘Quarantine Party’ held yesterday in Washington DC was shot up yesterday, MTO News has learned, and at least 25 people were shot.

The incident popped off at around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast – at an outdoor “Quarantine party” where thousands of people attended.

Here is video of the shooting:

MTO News reached out to the metro DC police, who told us that one person is dead and at least nine others were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to online reports, far more people were injured. One witness claimed that at least 25 people were “shot” or hit with bullet fragments. NBC News is reporting that at least 20 people were injured. Here’s a quote from NBC:

Several of the injured were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Others sustained graze wounds, according to police.

In addition to the nine people that officially “officially’ transported from the scene, DC Fire and EMS said they also took two people to the hospital from locations near the shooting scene.