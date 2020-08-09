25 Shot At Washington DC ‘Quarantine Party’ Attended By Thousands! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A ‘Quarantine Party’ held yesterday in Washington DC was shot up yesterday, MTO News has learned, and at least 25 people were shot.

The incident popped off at around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast – at an outdoor “Quarantine party” where thousands of people attended.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR