With Steve Addazio under scrutiny, CSU should not play football until 2021

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

It all went wrong for the Colorado State football team when the Rams chose Steve Addazio over Tony Alford as their new coach. It was a mind-numbingly bad decision. I could have even gotten behind keeping Mike Bobo. I want to believe in my alma mater so badly and want the best for the Rams, but it seems they can’t get out of their own way.

— Caleb, Fort Collins

Kiz: CSU athletic director Joe Parker did the right thing by pausing all football activities indefinitely, while the school investigates charges of racism, verbal abuse and COVID-19 protocol violations in a program now headed by Steve Addazio. But if the Rams are not merely sheep and want to lead rather than follow, school president Joyce McConnell should declare CSU won’t be playing football until 2021, out of an abundance of caution and genuine concern for the health of student-athletes.

I don’t understand the NBA’s business model. I would gladly pay for League Pass to watch the Nuggets. But because I live in Denver, Nuggets’ games are blacked out on League Pass. Until that policy changes, I will continue to stream games.

— Billy, Denver

Kiz: All the cool kids want to cut the cord. Stan Kroenke and the NBA will figure it out, or some of our talented friends at Altitude will be out of work. A billionaire whining that life — or Comcast — isn’t fair? That’s neither a good look nor an innovative answer.

Didn’t you just know with the Rockies playing ridiculously good baseball, the whole thing will get shut down by coronavirus outbreaks?

— Peg, hoping for the best

Kiz: Welp, playing this major league season outside a bubble hasn’t killed the Rockies’ playoff chances. Yet. But the Cardinals and Marlins are trying to ruin it for all us.

Nah, Kiz. I’d say the America-hating kneelers ruined it for all us.

— Polson, Denver

Kiz: Hey, buddy. Stick to sports. Please. And thanks.

Hey, Kiz: The other day Drew Goodman said during a Rockies telecast he likes the designated hitter. For us baseball purists, that’s sacrilege. Is it to run Goodman out of town?

— Gabe, Grand Junction

