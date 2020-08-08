Why is the ETC Price Steady Despite Risk of Further 51% Attacks? By Cointelegraph

Why is the ETC Price Steady Despite Risk of Further 51% Attacks?
After suffering two major blockchain reorganizations over the past week, (ETC) has seen its hash rate plummet — exacerbating the risk of further 51% attacks targeting the network.
As a consequence of the ETC’s miner capitulation, the estimated cost of executing a 51% attack targeting Classic using hash power rented from NiceHash has fallen from $12,000 per hour as of yesterday to less than $4,000, according to Crypto51.
