Whitney Houston Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Officially Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Roommates, it looks like we’re getting closer than ever to the Whitney Houston feature film biopic! According to new reports, Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won the rights to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” the feature film on the life and music of the iconic singer. The studio has already set a release date for the 2022 holiday season.

While there have already been television biopics and documentaries about the life of the legendary Whitney Houston, this will be the first feature film. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will be produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate, Clive Davis and more. The film will also have the rights to use all of Whitney’s hits.

Stella Meghie will direct “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which will be her follow-up feature film following February’s romantic drama “The Photograph” that starred Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. The role of Whitney Houston has not been cast, as no casting decision have been made at this time.

Additionally, while the film won’t ignore Whitney’s tragic ending, her legacy will be the main focus. The producers describe their vision of the film as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R,amp;B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

Now, comes the incredibly large task of finding someone who can accurately portray Whitney.

