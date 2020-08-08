What channel is the PGA Championship on today? TV coverage, live streams for Saturday’s Round 3

The 2020 PGA Championship has no shortage of options to tune in, either on TV or via live stream.

For the first time in 30 years, ESPN will be granted a share of broadcast rights, broadcasting the action on Thursday and Friday. Starting with Round 3, it will split the event with CBS.

With that, here is the full breakdown of TV and live streaming schedules for every round of the PGA Championship. You can also keep tabs on Tiger Woods with SN’s live tracker.

MORE: Watch the PGA Championship live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What channel is the PGA Championship on today?

TV channels: ESPN, CBS

ESPN, CBS Round 3 coverage times: 1-4 p.m. ET (ESPN), 4-10 p.m. ET (CBS)

ESPN will broadcast early round coverage of Saturday’s Round 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET; CBS will take over from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

PGA Championship TV coverage 2020

ESPN will handle broadcasting of the 2020 PGA Championship through the first two rounds. Starting with Round 3 on Saturday, ESPN will split coverage with CBS — the former broadcasting the action from 1-4 p.m. ET and the latter taking over from 4-10. ESPN and CBS will split coverage for the final round of action on Sunday from noon-3 p.m. ET and 3-9 p.m. ET, respectively.

Date Time TV channel Thursday, Aug. 6 4-10 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Friday, Aug. 7 4-10 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, Aug. 8 1-4 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV 4-10 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Sunday, Aug. 9 noon-3 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV 3-9 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV

LIVE: Follow SN’s PGA Championship leaderboard for updates

How to live stream the PGA Championship

ESPN+ will have a large presence streaming through all four days of the 2020 PGA Championship, including early live streams, featured groups and featured holes. Those with active cable subscriptions can watch TV simulcasts on either WatchESPN or CBS All Access, depending on which station is broadcasting at the time. Another option is fuboTV , which streams live sports and is offering a seven-day free trial.