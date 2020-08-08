Wests Tigers fullback Adam Doueihi upset amid Beirut tragedy, Newcastle victorious, NRL

There are concerns for Wests Tigers fullback Adam Doueihi after cameras picked up the moment the fullback was left visibly upset following Saturday’s match against the Knights.

The Knights continued their push to the finals with a 44-4 thrashing over the Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium.

All eyes after the match were on Doueihi when cameras captured the moment the fullback was reduced to tears.

Doueihi, who is of Lebanese heritage, was wearing a special message with ‘Lebanon’ written on his wrist following the tragedy in Beirut earlier this week.

Rugby league great Michael Ennis said the 22-year-old appeared “distraught” as concerns were raised towards the fullback’s family and Lebanese background.

Adam Doueihi (Fox)

“Adam Doueihi is absolutely distraught,” Michael Ennis said on Fox League.

“They’re concerning scenes. At half-time we got some shots, we couldn’t see his face but he was in deep discussions with Michael Maguire.

“We know he’s of Lebanese heritage and it’s been a really tough week with what’s gone on in Lebanon and it could possibly be that.

Yvonne Sampson added: “He had Lebanon written on his wrist, so our thoughts and support to Adam Doueihi, his friends and family and everyone caught up in that horrible situation.

Former Roosters and Storm premiership halfback Cooper Cronk also offered his support for the young fullback.

Hymel Hunt scores for the Knights

“It’s hard to talk over because you don’t know the pain and suffering that the young man is going through at the moment,” Cronk said.

“Our hearts are with him and we hope there are good times ahead for Doueihi, his family and the Lebanese community.”