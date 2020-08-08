‘West Side Story’ Star Covers ‘Valerie’ as Tribute to Late Naya Rivera

Instagram

Actress Rachel Zegler dedicates her rendition of Amy Winehouse’s classic hit ‘Valerie’ to the late ‘Glee’ star who once covered the song in an episode of the FOX show.

–

Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming “West Side Story” remake, has dedicated her version of the song Naya Rivera performed on “Glee” to the late actress.

Zegler has shared a cover of the song “Valerie”, revealing she had a vivid dream about the tragic star as she was recording the Amy Winehouse tune.

“Ihe day i recorded this cover i had a dream about naya rivera and in the dream she laughed and just said ‘I’m doing okay.’ i woke up in tears and remembered how she killed this song time and time again – this is for her, just as much as it’s for amy, and for you all,” the teenager tweeted.





“I tend to have dreams about folks after they have passed on, and always take it as a sign that they are safe. if you love naya like i do, i hope you find comfort in this the way i did.”

Rachel will play Maria in “West Side Story”.

Naya lost her life in a boating accident last month (Jul20).