‘We made mistakes’, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos apologises in rambling Twitter essay

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos admitted mistakes were made as state officials battled to control COVID-19, during an extraordinary Twitter thread overnight.

Ms Mikakos apologised for shortcomings in the state government’s response to the pandemic and recognised the widespread community impact while also waxing lyrical about Ancient Greece.

While she tweeted about putting “every ounce” of her effort into Victoria’s effort to combat the pandemic, she also apologised for faults in the government’s response.

“Since that fateful day on 25 January, when we had our first-ever case, I’ve worked every day to keep everyone safe. I have put every ounce of energy I’ve had into that effort. If it wasn’t enough, then I’m deeply sorry.”

Ms Mikakos and other government ministers have been under fire for the botched handling of hotel quarantine which triggered the state’s second wave.

Last month, she fought back tears in a media conference as she announced more virus deaths.

In the overnight tweet, she recognised the damaging personal and economic impact the deadly second wave had wrought on Victorians

“And to our collective frustration we find ourselves in a second wave, like many other parts of the world, this one more deadly than the first. And our collective heartache is enormous for every grieving family, every unemployed worker, every person not coping at home alone.”

Ms Mikakos began her tweeting at 11.54pm, writing that she had grown up being inspired by Greece’s ancient democratic tradition.