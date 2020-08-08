Warriors name Nathan Brown as new coach, Phil Gould consultant

The Warriors have confirmed Nathan Brown as coach from next year, with the former Newcastle mentor teaming up with league supremo Phil Gould to drive the club”s future success.

The club confirmed Brown had signed a three-year deal beginning next season, while Gould has also come aboard in a consultancy capacity.

Gould was headhunted after he withdrew his application to become a player agent, while Brown was assured the about a couple of concerns before signing on.

Nathan Brown signed a three-year deal with the Warriors. (Nine)

Gould’s focus will be commercial and pathways development, and Brown won’t be directly answering to Gould in the chain of command.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have Nathan as our new head coach,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a conference call.

“He has had an extensive involvement in the game as both a first-grade player and then as a coach in the NRL and the Super League.

“He already has a relationship with our players, football staff and our club after being with us as a coaching consultant working with our hookers this season.

“Nathan’s a terrific person who brings tremendous qualities to the role in every sense.”

Brown said the Warriors job is an exciting opportunity.

“I’m a career coach. I just love coaching and this job with the Vodafone Warriors is a fantastic opportunity,” Brown said.

“I spent time in Auckland during the preseason and was really impressed with the whole set-up, the players and the staff throughout the organisation.

“The Vodafone Warriors are hugely important to the competition. We’ve seen that this year with the sacrifices they’ve made to keep the NRL going. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

The former Newcastle mentor said he won’t be answering directly to Gould, with both men undertaking different roles.

“Gus’ role is very different to mine,” Brown said. “I’m obviously in the day-to-day running from a first-team point of view and Gus is there to help the business grow and get the junior development pathways and academies set up, which is key.

Former Penrith Panther general manager Phil Gould joins the Warriors. (Wolter Peeters)

“I have had a long, long relationship with Gus for a long, long time.

“I’ve played against sides that he has coached over a long period of time. I don’t think I’ve ever coached against Gus, I’ve worked with him in his Origin side.

“We have a long-standing relationship and both have great respect for each other.

“I know Gus will bring plenty to the business, he’s always a good ear to lean on.”