Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ By

() – Twitter Inc (N:) has held preliminary negotiations about a potential combination with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The report added it was unclear whether Twitter will pursue a deal with TikTok, which would involve the video-sharing app’s U.S. operations.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) is still seen as the front-runner in bidding for the app’s U.S. operations, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/2Dx4MCQ.
