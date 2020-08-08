TV Scribe Richard Fielder Passes Away at 95

Fielder Family

The Hollywood screenwriter who wrote a number of TV shows including ‘The Waltons’, ‘Gunsmoke’, and ‘David Cassidy: Man Undercover’ has died at the age of 95 in a Hospital in Dallas.

Family members of the Emmy-nominated writer, who worked on more than 50 TV and screen projects throughout his celebrated career, confirmed he passed away of natural causes in a Dallas-area hospital on 22 July (20).

Fielder’s other credits include “The Virginian” and “Marcus Welby, M.D“, and he was also creator and writer on police drama “David Cassidy: Man Undercover“, which starred music icon David Cassidy in the 1970s.

He also worked on “Rawhide“, “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour“, “Dr. Kildare“, “Born Free“, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers“, and “Police Story“, along with the movie “Adam’s Woman“, which was released in 1970 and starred Beau Bridges as a wrongly convicted sailor.

He is survived by his wife, Octavia, who he married in 1954, along with seven children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The writer will be buried in Chattanooga, Tennessee in a cemetery behind the home of one of his granddaughters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.