Trump says he is signing executive order for payroll tax holiday By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster
() – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is signing an executive order providing a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.
Speaking to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said the tax holiday would be effective as of Aug. 1, “most likely.”
