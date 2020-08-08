Home Business Trump says he is signing executive order for payroll tax holiday By

Matilda Coleman
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster

() – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is signing an executive order providing a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.

Speaking to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said the tax holiday would be effective as of Aug. 1, “most likely.”

