Trevor Lawrence considered opting out of 2020 CFB season

What would’ve happened if Trevor Lawrence opted out of the 2020 college football season? Luckily, we won’t find out.

The Clemson quarterback, who likely will be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, considered opting out of the 2020 campaign before deciding to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, I think everyone’s thought about it just with everything going on,” Lawrence said, via the Greenville News. “But since I made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it again. That’s my decision. I’m committed.”

Before deciding to play, Lawrence wanted to be sure the NCAA had solid plans for the health and safety of players heading into the season and also that Clemson would be playing a full schedule. When he was satisfied with what he heard, he decided to play.

One final season with Clemson could be worth the risk for Lawrence. The NFL-caliber quarterback will have another shot at a national title after falling to Joe Burrow and LSU in the championship game last season.

While Lawrence has decided to play, other potential first-round picks have opted out. Penn State’s Micah Parsons, Miami’s Greg Rousseau, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman all have decided to sit out the 2020 season.