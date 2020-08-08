Top 10 Chrome OS Laptops Ranked

The best Chromebooks can provide a top-notch computing experience in 2020. They’re perfect for students, grandparents, and anyone looking for a trouble-free laptop with long battery life. We’ve reviewed and rated the absolute best Chromebooks so that you can find the best value at any budget. Our buyer’s guide will help you find the perfect Chrome OS laptop or tablet if you’re switching from a Windows or Mac, or if you’re buying your first laptop entirely. The 10 Best Chromebooks in 2020 Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook — Best Chromebook Overall: A powerful, portable and near-perfect all-around Chromebook for students, travelers, businesspeople and everyday Chromebook users. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 — Best Premium Pick: A large and premium Chromebook with a long-lasting battery, plenty of power, and a great trackpad. Lenovo Chromebook C340 (11.6″) — Best Value Chromebook: This compact Chromebook is perfect for users on-the-go and those needing a quality laptop on a budget. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 — Best For Gaming & Performance: Acer delivers a powerful productivity and gaming punch with a 10th Gen Intel processor and up to 16GB of RAM. ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 — Best For Students: This ultra-portable Chromebook is rugged, lightweight, and perfect for the clumsy student in your life. Lenovo Chromebook C340 (15.6″) — Best Big-Screen Chromebook: If you want a bigger, more spacious version of our top pick, this is for you. Google Pixelbook Go — Best For Upcoming Features: Google’s own Pixelbook line gets Chrome OS features first, and has one of the best keyboards and trackpads ever. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — Best 4K Chromebook: This powerful and impressively thin Chromebook has an absolutely beautiful screen perfect for watching movies or editing photos. Lenovo Chromebook Duet — Best Tablet: Coming with a kickstand and detachable keyboard in the box, Lenovo gives us the best tablet experience on a Chromebook to date Acer Chromebook 715 — Best Budget Workhorse: This super-sized Chromebook offers good performance at a great price, and the full keyboard with number pad is a huge help for teachers and businesses. What are the best Chromebooks you can buy today? The beauty of the Chromebook market is that there are so many options to choose from. If you want something specifically for portability and battery life, there are numerous great choices. Similarly, if you don’t plan to move it from a desk and would prefer a big, beautiful display and plenty of CPU power to back it up, there are lots of options for you, too. Our top pick is the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook, which hits all of the right markets when it comes to a laptop, including build quality, performance, battery life, and longevity, all for a very fair price. If you want something a bit more premium, the ASUS Chromebook C434 is incredibly capable and would rival many mid-range Windows 10 laptops for much less money. Its 14-inch touchscreen is stunning, as is its spacious keyboard and superb trackpad. The Lenovo C340 is an excellent option in each size: the 11.6-inch version is great for those wanting a dependable laptop on a budget and the 15-inch version offers excellent upgrades like a backlit keyboard with a number pad and an Intel i3 processor. Google’s own Pixelbook Go is our choice if you want the latest Chrome OS features straight from Google itself, and it has an amazing keyboard and trackpad combo to boot. And if you’re a student, or buying for someone who is, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is so light you’ll forget it’s in your bag. Here’s our detailed list of the best Chromebooks you can buy. 1. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: Best Chromebook Overall Bottom line: With a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i3 chip, a beautiful 13-inch 1080p touchscreen, backlit keyboard and remarkably reasonable price, the Flex 5 is a great Chromebook for just about everyone. Despite a slim and lightweight build, the Flex 5 has a 360-degree hinge for easy conversion to tent or tablet mode, along with upward-firing stereo speakers, and support for both USI Stylus and Wi-Fi 6 for power-users. Display size: 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen | CPU: Intel Celeron 5205U / Intel Core i3 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32-128GB | Battery life: 10 hours | Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, microSD, audio combo jack | Weight: 3 lbs | Colors: Graphite Grey | Other features: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p camera, 45W charger | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2028

Backlit keyboard Cons Limited configuration options The best Chromebook you can buy isn’t necessarily the most powerful or the most expensive. It combines a number of features into a compact body that will appeal to almost all Chromebook users, from novices to experts, students to professionals. If your next laptop is here to work hard (and play harder), check out our new favorite Chromebook on the market today, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook. This laptop shares much of its design and feel with the previous overall pick, the Lenovo C340-11, and indeed it’s barely an inch bigger than the 11.6-inch laptop despite having a bright 13.3-inch touchscreen inside it. The bezels around the Flex 5’s 1080p screen are quite slim — just enough for you to grip when flipping between laptop, stand, and tablet modes. That means you’ll get a compact laptop with a big-enough screen for quite comfortable split-screening. You’ll also get a backlit keyboard that’s comfortable enough to type on for 10 hours a day — it’s what I’m using to write this right now — and sitting on either side of the keyboard are speakers that will get nice and loud (though a bit tinny when you start blaring). This version comes with Intel’s latest 10th Generation i3 processor — there’s also a version with a Celeron available, but it’s well worth upgrading to the i3 — along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is plenty of power for today’s complex business tasks. Like many of the newer Chromebooks on this list, the Flex 5 comes with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports and a single legacy USB-A port, as well as a microSD slot for expandable storage and a headphone jack. You get Wi-Fi 6 for faster, more reliable connectivity — and Bluetooth 5.0, so your headset won’t drop out as often — and the 45W charging brick in the box tops the 52.5Whr battery in just 90 minutes. Chrome OS was built to run well on modest hardware, so on the Flex 5’s mid-range hardware, things are smooth and stable. While we’re not thrilled there aren’t larger storage and memory sizes — would it kill Lenovo to offer 8GB models?! — there’s very little to otherwise complain about here. 4GB has been enough for all the work I’ve done, even when I’ve had multiple windows and Android apps open. When I initially reviewed the Flex 5, it didn’t seem all that amazing on paper, especially compared to the Project Athena Chromebooks that have been coming out throughout the spring and summer. Once I’d spent a few days with it, though, the Flex 5 had completely won me over. It’s more than the sum of its parts — and way more than its modest price tag would have you believe. Lenovo already knows how to make a great small Chromebook, and with just a few small upgrades, it makes a Chromebook that can please just about everybody. $410 at Amazon

2. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: Best Premium Chromebook Bottom line: The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is essentially a 14-inch Chromebook in a 13-inch shell, offering you a bigger screen while still being portable. Between its thin, solid construction, excellent battery life, and options for higher RAM and storage, the C434 is a Chromebook that can do it all. One of the few Chromebooks to offer a backlit keyboard, it’s perfect for long nights and dim offices. Display size: 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen | CPU: Intel Core m3 / i3 / i5 | RAM: 4-16GB | Storage: 64-512GB | Battery life: 10 hours | Ports: 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C, microSD, audio combo jack | Weight: 3.30 lbs | Colors: Spangle Silver | Other features: Backlit keyboard, 720p camera, 45W charger | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026

Keys are difficult to see in certain lighting conditions ASUS is one of the most well-known Chromebook manufacturers, and has been since day one. What sets the company apart from the competition is a focus on creating a premium hardware experience in as compact a shell as possible. With the the Chromebook Flip C434, ASUS crammed what is essentially a 14-inch Chromebook into a 13-inch body. ASUS focuses on the fundamentals here, including a really high-quality 1080p LCD touch panel surrounded by slim bezels, along with an oversized precision trackpad, a backlit keyboard — a rarity at this price point — and a tapered aluminum design that’s reminiscent of the MacBook Air. The hinge flips 360-degrees, which lets you set the Chromebook up in traditional, “tent”, and tablet modes — hence the Flip in the name — all in a body under three pounds. The included Intel Core m3-8100y processor isn’t the fastest one available, but it’s more than good enough for daily usage, especially when paired with the optional 8GB of RAM — though the standard version still comes with an ample 4GB. There’s also an upgraded model with an i5 processor and 128GB of storage if you need an even beefier setup, but the m3 should be enough for most of us As for inputs, you get two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port along with a microSD card slot. The laptop advertises eight to 10 hours of battery, and that’s around what we usually got, too. Ports are one of the reasons why I’m still recommended the C434 over the newer ASUS Chromebook Flip C436; the C436 only has USB-C ports and microSD, no USB-A port. Yes, USB-C hubs are plentiful, but having at least one USB-A port on a laptop is very useful, especially for a laptop this big. The other reasons I recommend the C434 over the C436 is that the C434 has most consistent battery life — though battery has improved after the launch bugs were quashed — and the price. As the newer, shinier, more premium version of C434 with beefier processors, upgraded RAM and SSD storage over eMMC storage, the C436 is hundreds more than last year’s model while offering a performance boost that most people will never be able to really take advantage of. The C434 is like a Audi while the C436 is like an Alfa Romeo: there’s premium and then there’s more-money-than-sense luxury. The 14-inch touchscreen excels at multitasking, and the backlit keyboard is easy to type on late into the night. $569 at Amazon 3. Lenovo Chromebook C340 (11.6″): Best Value Chromebook Bottom line: A proven performer from a company that knows how to build incredible laptops, the Lenovo C340 has all the ports we want in a Chromebook, and enough get-up-and-go to get you through a long day of work, schoolwork, or reddit-surfing. Given its relatively low starting price, you can forgive the plastic body, but the aluminum lid gives the C340 a premium look and feel. You can also expect around nine hours of battery life, a springy and spacious keyboard for a laptop of this size, and a responsive 11.6-inch display that gets the job done so long as you’re not sitting in full, direct sunlight. Display size: 11.6-inch 1366x768px IPS touchscreen | CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | RAM: 4-8GB | Storage: 32-64GB | Battery life: 10-hours | Ports: 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, microSD, audio combo jack | Weight: 2.7 lbs | Colors: Sand pink or Platinum Grey | Other features: 720p camera, 45W charger | Auto Update Expiration date: Jun 2026

$500 at Best Buy 7. Google Pixelbook Go: Best Chromebook for New Features Bottom line: Google’s own Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, is a traditional clamshell laptop with one of the best keyboards and trackpads we’ve ever used. It also has excellent integration with Google Assistant, and may get new Chrome OS features before other Chromebooks. The magnesium body is light and strong, and even the entry-level model comes with 8GB of RAM for plenty of tab-hopping. Display size: 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen / 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen | CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core m3 / i5 / i7 | RAM: 8-16GB | Storage: 64-256GB | Battery life: 12 hours | Ports: 2x USB-C, audio combo jack | Weight: 2.3-2.4 lbs | Colors: Just Black or Not Pink | Other features: 1080p camera, 45W charger, Titan security chip | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026

$999 at Best Buy 9. Lenovo Chromebook Duet Best Chromebook Tablet Bottom line: If you want a tablet that offers up the best of Google’s services and software without instantly falling behind on software updates the way Android tablets do, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the perfect couch companion that can pull double-duty as a light-duty laptop while your kids co-opt the family desktop. Display size: 10.1-inch 400 nits 1920x1200px touchscreen | CPU: Mediatek Helio P60T | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64-128GB | Battery life: 10 hours | Ports: 1x USB-C (USB 2.0 + DP) | Weight: 0.94 lb (tablet only) / 2.03 lbs (with cover & keyboard) | Colors: Two-tone Ice Blue and Iron Grey | Other features: USI Stylus compatibility, Included kickstand and detachable keyboard, 10W charger (max charging speed 18W) | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2028

How to pick the best Chromebook for you Chromebooks might get pegged as only being for students and salarymen. Still, there truly is a Chromebook for everybody these days, whether you’re just browsing email and social media or getting down and dirty with Linux apps and coding IDEs. While there are a lot of great Chromebook manufacturers out there, Lenovo and ASUS’s models seem to go harder and last longer than the competition, though Samsung, Dell, and HP can make some pretty premium Chromebooks when they put their minds to it. Choosing your Chromebook is slightly different than picking a Windows or Mac laptop due to the standardized, cloud-centric nature of Chrome OS. Because Google controls the software look and update schedule for every Chromebook model, a Chromebook built by Lenovo should act the same as a Chromebook from Dell or Samsung. So what does that mean? It means you can focus a little less on those core specs and focus more on what you want to do with the machine you choose. This process may seem slightly out of order, but trust me on this one: 1. Get one with a touchscreen — a 2-in-1 if you can Touchscreens may be a luxury for other laptop systems, but on Chromebooks, I consider it a requirement. Chrome OS’s touch optimization is getting better every month, and since most of the Android apps Chromebooks can install via Google Play are optimized for touch, treat yourself to a touchscreen model! Touchscreen models usually aren’t that much more expensive for Chromebooks in 2019 — many Chromebook models don’t even bother with non-touchscreen versions these days — but if you see a Chromebook that says it’s non-touch, walk away and don’t look back. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to tap on the screen when scrolling through Amazon, and after playing Solitaire on a touchscreen, you’ll never go back to using a mouse. That touchscreen comes in even handier on 2-in-1s, the best form factor I’ve seen for Chromebooks yet. Being able to prop up your Chromebook in Tent mode for a movie, or fold it flat into Tablet mode for some in-bed browsing while down with the flu is amazing, but having a 360-degree hinge is excellent for everyday productivity, too. You can bend your Chromebook back to more angles when working in awkwardly-lit offices with weird light glare or propped in your lap at a ballgame because you didn’t forget those quarterly expense reports that were due tomorrow and refuse to skip the game for that. 2. Decide on the other features you want Chrome OS is almost entirely the same on every device from a software perspective, which means that standout hardware features become paramount, and figuring out which of those features you want or need in a machine can help narrow the field and steer you to your perfect Chromebook. As mentioned before, you want a touchscreen Chromebook — a 2-in-1 if you can swing it — but if you tend to do a lot of movie-watching, you may want a high-quality screen, or loud, front-facing speakers. If you’re looking to be more productive with a multitude of open tabs and multi-window screens, you might want a 3:2 display that’s more suited to split-screening and a more powerful processor/memory configuration. Productivity-minded users should also pay special mind to the port configurations on their prospective Chromebooks, as USB-C starts to replace most other ports on more premium Chromebooks like the Pixelbook while more grounded models keep USB-A ports around alongside new USB-C charging ports. Families with younger kids — or travelers that are prone to slips, spills, and accidents — might want to look to the growing number of Chromebooks with military-grade MIL-STD 810G durability or spill-resistant keyboards. 3. Pick your size Chromebooks come in a variety of sizes, but they tend to gravitate to four sizes in general: 11.6-inch models are portable and affordable. At their smaller size, their screens can look good, even if they’re less than 1080p native resolution — though screen resolution is handled a bit differently on Chrome OS; we’ll get to that a little later. Depending on the bezels on the screen, 11.6-inch Chromebooks can either have full-sized keys or slightly shrunken keys, though most manufacturers use full-size keys on 11.6-inch models.

are portable and affordable. At their smaller size, their screens can look good, even if they’re less than 1080p native resolution — though screen resolution is handled a bit differently on Chrome OS; we’ll get to that a little later. Depending on the bezels on the screen, 11.6-inch Chromebooks can either have full-sized keys or slightly shrunken keys, though most manufacturers use full-size keys on 11.6-inch models. 12.3-12.5-inch models are becoming more and more popular, especially with detachables and 2-in-1s like the HP Chromebook X2, Microsoft’s Surface Pro line, and the Google Pixel Slate. These models often have a 3:2 aspect ratio, which makes them more useful for split-screening windows, multitasking, and sketch/photography apps.

are becoming more and more popular, especially with detachables and 2-in-1s like the HP Chromebook X2, Microsoft’s Surface Pro line, and the Google Pixel Slate. These models often have a 3:2 aspect ratio, which makes them more useful for split-screening windows, multitasking, and sketch/photography apps. 14-inch models sit at the high margin for the portable category. Still, with thin bezels and proper engineering, these can be almost as portable and manageable as 13-inch laptops with 7-9 hour battery lives. If you need to display your text at a larger font — and yes, Chrome OS has a separate font scale independent of the display zoom — a 14-inch model is your best bet for a productive Chromebook that won’t strain your eyes, especially as most 14-inch models start at 1080p.

sit at the high margin for the portable category. Still, with thin bezels and proper engineering, these can be almost as portable and manageable as 13-inch laptops with 7-9 hour battery lives. If you need to display your text at a larger font — and yes, Chrome OS has a separate font scale independent of the display zoom — a 14-inch model is your best bet for a productive Chromebook that won’t strain your eyes, especially as most 14-inch models start at 1080p. 15.6-inch models are made for desks and dining room tables. I lovingly refer to these as LINOs — Laptop in name only — because while you can shove them into larger laptop backpacks for a vacation, these Chromebooks aren’t made for laps and tray tables, they are made for a standard office environment where they usually live in peace. These larger laptops are great for productivity because you can see more at one time, but they tend to have shorter battery lives and higher weights, which dissuade them from being dragged around daily. In general, the bigger the size of your Chromebook, the more you can potentially fit on the screen, but it will also be less portable and shorter in battery life. The smaller it is, the less heavy and (usually) less expensive it will be. Still, smaller models can also suffer from lower resolution screens, though Chrome OS’s display zoom and font adjustments can somewhat offset it. 4. Memory and storage — what do you really need? RAM — Random Access Memory — is a critical spec for computers of all sizes and shapes, from phones and tablets to desktops and laptops. It’s used by your computer’s processor(s) to hold your current tabs, apps, and execute the commands, clicks, and operations that make your Chromebook work. So how much RAM do I need? 4 GB of RAM in a Chromebook is fine today. 8 GB is better, and high-end Chromebooks can come with 16 GB or more, but 4 GB of RAM is more than enough to run Chrome OS with a couple of apps and a dozen Chrome tabs. If you’re a long-time Windows user — or a long-time computer user of any kind — looking at the storage on most Chromebooks will seem confusing at first because it’s not going to sound like enough. Chrome OS is based around cloud storage — Google Drive is integrated directly into the Files app — but local storage is still essential for things like Android apps from Google Play, offline documents and downloaded music/movies for those horrible Wi-Fi-less flights. You can also expand the storage on many Chromebooks with an SD or microSD card, but there’s no beating proper local storage to start with. 32 GB of storage is workable, but I’d recommend going with a model with at least 64 GB of storage. Finding 128 GB or more is usually reserved for premium Chromebooks with heftier price tags, but 64 GB Chromebooks are pretty widely available and offer more than enough storage for some Drive offline syncing and some emergency entertainment. 5. Always check the expiration date! Chrome OS is developed, managed and updated by Google for all Chromebooks, but Google doesn’t want to be stuck supporting every random budget chipset and driver set forever, so each Chromebook has a shelf life and an expiration date, just like the milk in your fridge! This is the Auto Update Expiration date, and it can be found for every single model on this handy dandy support page, which I have bookmarked because I am a freak and you should check often while you’re shopping for Chromebooks. Now, a Chromebook doesn’t turn into a pumpkin on its AUE date — assuming your Chromebook lasts three to six years until that date — but it does stop receiving those system updates every Chromebook gets every four to six weeks that contain bug fixes, security patches, and new features. If your Chromebook is still running decently at that time, you’re a champ, and with a teeny bit of know-how, you can reformat it to run one of a dozen Linux distros instead. That said, four to six years is a long time for any laptop and chances are yours will be getting long in the tooth by then, but right now, when shopping, always check the AUE to see how long your Chromebook will get updates. Some Chromebooks have shorter lifetimes than others if they’re built on the same platform as a previous Chromebook — AUE is based on the hardware platform, not individual model, which is also why many Chromebooks have the same AUE dates — so it’s something you’ll always want to check before buying, even if the model itself is brand-new. What is Chrome OS? Chromebooks run Chrome OS, the Google-managed version of Chromium OS, a free Linux distribution that is open-source, lightweight, and web-centric. Chrome OS does not allow you to install regular applications and programs the way you would on Windows PCs; instead, Chromebooks rely on web-based applications, Android applications installed and managed via Google Play, and Linux apps, which are slowly rolling out to more and more Chromebook models. Chrome OS’s biggest strength lies in its lightweight stability and reliability. On computers with specs that barely support other operating systems, Chrome OS runs adequately and often excellently, meaning that for lower-end laptops, Chromebooks rule! That said, Chrome can take advantage of the most potent components available — from latest-gen multi-core processors to 4K displays — to create a super-smooth, super-powered premium experience. Chrome OS is designed in large part for education and enterprise, which means the system is hard-to-break, easy-to-manage — all updates are handled in the background by the system itself — and wonderfully secure, with a lucrative bounty program, including a huge standing bounty for anyone who finds ways to compromise Chrome OS in its extra-locked-down Guest mode. In short, Chrome OS is a lightweight, high-security system that’s great for users with any level of technical know-how. Chromebooks are easy enough for school children to use and powerful enough for bigshot businesspeople, which means that they’re great for everyone that doesn’t need system-specific high-intensity programs like video editors, CAD rendering, and PC gaming — and even that’s coming to Chromebooks soon with Stadia.

What are the best Chromebooks for students? For students — and younger users in general — you'll want to look for a rugged machine a portable size. 11.6-inch Chromebooks are 10-inch Chromebook tablets dominate the space, with slightly older/lower specs to help offset their robust requirements and cut-throat pricing. You should check out our full rundown on the best Chromebooks for students, but these are our favorites: ASUS Chromebook Flip C214

This new model improves on the C213 in just about every way: the secondary camera is in a better position, the rugged body is slightly slimmer, and the performance and battery are still rock solid. Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1

Two USB-A and USB-C ports, rugged body, and a keyboard that can withstand 12 ounces of liquid, and configurations available for 8GB of RAM or 64GB of storage make this a pricier Chromebook, but one that's built to last. Dell's got it backordered through Thanksgiving, though… Lenovo Chromebook Duet

For younger users that are consuming content more than writing it, this Chromebook tablet with its detachable keyboard is perfect for watching videos, drawing in art apps, and easing children into Chrome OS before they start using regular Chromebooks in school. Lenovo Chromebook C340-11

This Chromebook doesn't have the same rugged rating as the rest of these education-minded Chromebooks, but it does have a lower price and a brighter look. Acer Chromebook 715

Does your kid prefer a bigger screen for split-screening their homework and Twitch? This Chromebook offers a nice big touchscreen with a number pad for easily inputting math answers.