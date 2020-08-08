Tigers beat Pirates in 30-run affair By

3/3 © . MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates



2/3

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the Tigers’ first game since Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario knocked in the go-ahead run and finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. C.J. Cron homered and reached base three times while scoring two runs and driving in two more for Detroit. Bryan Garcia (2-0), who tossed an inning of relief, was credited with the win.

Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-high six runs for the Pirates, and Phillip Evans homered and knocked in a career-best four runs. Adam Frazier socked a tying two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth. Dovydas Neverauskas (0-2) allowed the four runs (three earned) in the 11th. He gave up three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The Tigers’ four games against St. Louis scheduled for earlier this week were postponed due to the Cardinals’ coronavirus outbreak.

Marlins 4, Mets 3

Francisco Cervelli’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning and Miami continued its hot start behind six pitchers — including starter Humberto Mejia, making his big league debut after never pitching above Class A prior to this season — with a win over host New York.

The Marlins, who had seven games postponed from July 27 through Aug. 3 after 18 players tested positive for the coronavirus, have won six straight and are 7-1 for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2009. The Mets have lost seven of nine.

Mejia, 23, became the first Miami pitcher to make his big league debut by jumping from Class A since the late Jose Fernandez, also against the Mets, on April 7, 2013. The right-hander struck out the side in the first and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over 2 1/3 innings. Lefty Stephen Tarpley (2-0) retired all six batters he faced to get the win in relief.

Orioles 11, Nationals 0

Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer, and Baltimore rediscovered its offense after losing four straight, defeating host Washington.

Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Pedro Severino and Austin Hays added three hits apiece. Nunez homered in a four-run sixth inning that broke open the game. Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-1) made his second consecutive good start and threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out three without a walk.

Baltimore finished with 19 hits, roughing up Washington starter Anibal Sanchez (0-2). The right-hander gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Rays 1, Yankees 0

Pinch hitter Michael Perez’s sacrifice fly drove in the game’s only run, and six pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in Tampa Bay’s win over New York at St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the game scoreless in the eighth inning, Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino (2-1) issued two walks to put runners on first and second with one out, then uncorked a wild pitch to advance the runners before Perez’s run-scoring flyout. Chaz Roe (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings as Tampa Bay claimed the first game of the four-game series between the American League East rivals.

The Yankees had homered in all 12 games — tied for the fifth-longest streak to start a season in major league history — but saw the streak come to an end in an anemic offensive performance.

Athletics 3, Astros 2 (13 inn.)

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning as host Oakland overtook Houston. The Athletics won their seventh straight, while the Astros lost their third in a row.

After neither team scored in the first three extra innings, the Astros took the lead when Alex Bregman delivered Garrett Stubbs from third with a one-out double in the top of the 13th. Astros reliever Cy Sneed (0-2) then got within one out of a win, but after an intentional walk to Robbie Grossman, Allen came through with his clutch game-tying hit.

A walk to Tony Kemp loaded the bases, and Semien followed with his liner to right-center. J.B. Wendelken (1-0), who worked three innings and allowed one unearned run, got the win.

Dodgers 7, Giants 2

Mookie Betts hit a home run while making his first start in five days and host Los Angeles rolled over San Francisco Giants, despite losing All-Star shortstop Corey Seager in the third inning because of a lower back injury.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Rios also hit home runs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in their last six games and the eighth time in their last 10. Julio Urias gave up one run over four innings, while Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the victory.

Betts’ third-inning solo home run off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (0-2) was his team’s first run of the game, and his third homer of the season. Samardzija gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Royals 3, Twins 2

Ryan McBroom’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke a tie and proved to be the difference as host Kansas City won its second straight with a victory over Minnesota.

The Twins, who dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak, were 0-for-13 with one walk and five strikeouts against four Kansas City relievers. Greg Holland (2-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with a perfect ninth inning, including two strikeouts.

Minnesota reliever Matt Wisler (0-1) gave up McBroom’s home run.

White Sox 2, Indians 0

Adam Engel homered to lead off the eighth inning, and four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout to lift host Chicago to a victory over Cleveland.

Rookie Luis Robert hit safely for the 12th time in 14 games and scored the contest’s first run to help the White Sox record their seventh win in their past nine outings.

Dylan Cease (2-1) overcame five walks and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to cap his 99-pitch performance. Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (1-2) sustained the hard-luck loss despite allowing only one run on five hits in seven innings.

Rockies 8, Mariners 4

Antonio Senzatela pitched six quality innings to match the major league lead with his third victory of the season, and he was backed by three home runs as Colorado doubled-up host Seattle.

Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Rockies. Murphy also had a two-run single as part of a four-RBI night. Austin Nola homered for Seattle, which dropped to 2-6 at home.

Senzatela (3-0) allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five. Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Rangers 4, Angels 3

Texas scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning and held on for a win against Los Angeles in the opener of the three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Jordan Lyles (1-1) earned his first win with the Rangers. The veteran right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits, striking out five and walking two.

On his 29th birthday, Angels center fielder Mike Trout slammed a two-run homer to deep left-center field in the first inning, the fifth time he has homered on his birthday in his 10-year career.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, Alex Verdugo hit two solo shots, and host Boston defeated Toronto.

Cavan Biggio led off the game with a homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost two in a row. The Red Sox have won two straight.

Toronto starter Tanner Roark (1-1) allowed four runs, three hits and five walks in three innings. He struck out one. Boston starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs, five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three-plus innings.

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth led off the first and second innings, respectively, with first-pitch home runs, and Zach Davies struck out six in 5 2/3 innings as San Diego shut out visiting Arizona.

Pinch hitter Edward Olivares added a solo homer leading off the fifth against Alex Young.

Five Padres pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as San Diego scored a fourth win in five games against the Diamondbacks this season. Kirby (NYSE:) Yates handled the ninth inning for his second save.

Reds 8, Brewers 3

Trevor Bauer struck out 12 over six innings, and Matt Davidson’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run second as visiting Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with a win over Milwaukee.

Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs for the Reds, who snapped a 24-inning scoreless drought with their breakout second inning. Bauer (2-0) has a National League-leading 32 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (0-1) lasted just three innings. He allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Cubs at Cardinals, ppd.

With two more St. Louis players and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, Major League Baseball announced that it was postponing the team’s entire weekend series against visiting Chicago.

Braves at Phillies, ppd.

The Friday night game between host Philadelphia and Braves was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday after the teams play a single game Saturday.

–Field Level Media