Thousands protest against Netanyahu over COVID-19, corruption allegations By

© . Israeli PM Netanyahu and Alternate PM and Defence Minister Gantz issue statement in Tel Aviv
JERUSALEM () – Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday as anger mounted against him over alleged corruption and an economic crisis fuelled by the coronavirus.
“Your time is up” read the giant letters projected onto a building at the protest site as demonstrators waved Israeli flags and called on Netanyahu to resign.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.