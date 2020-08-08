This Amitabh Bachchan gift to Ranbir Kapoor costed Rs. 50 lakhs

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the industry right now. The actor belongs to Bollywood’s most filmy family – Kapoors. Coming from a rich background in movies, Ranbir is someone who always had his eyes set on acting and didn’t even consider any alternate career options. While he’s pretty impressive at what he does, he also has a pretty impressive taste in other things.

The Barfi actor is extremely fond of well crafted luxury items and has more than few of those at his disposal. He is the proud owner of some of the best watches one can just dream of affording, his best one being a Richard Mille RM 010 worth Rs. 50 lakhs, which was gifted to him by Amitabh Bachchan. He also has a Hublot Mexican watch, which costs Rs. 8.16 lakh. Another of his expensive gifts is a Harley Davidson Fatboy worth Rs. 18 lakhs, which was given to him by veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Pretty impressive isn’t it?