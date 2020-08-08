The Price of Bitcoin Is Facing Its Final Resistance Zone Before $15K By Cointelegraph

As the price of Bitcoin couldn’t break through that resistance zone, a slight drop occurred on Friday from $11,900 to $11,350, after which BTC has managed to pare most of the losses since.

The price of (BTC) is facing its final resistance zone until the bull market is on fire. However, will it break through this resistance zone in one attempt? The charts suggest that the $11,600-12,000 area is a crucial level to break if the price of BTC is to continue moving higher.

