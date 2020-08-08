The massive explosion in Beirut in photos

This composite image shows the port of Beirut before and after Tuesday’s blast. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

Beirut port utterly destroyed

The damage at Beirut’s port, where the blast occurred, shows the full power of the explosion. 1:26

A partial view of the devastated Beirut port is pictured from the nearby neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on Thursday, two days after a massive blast shook the Lebanese capital, killing nearly 150 people.

(Patrick Baz/AFP/Getty Images)

The satellite image below shows the port of Beirut and the surrounding area in Lebanon a day after the huge explosion.

(Planet Labs Inc./The Associated Press)

This combination image shows the port and the surrounding area on June 9, right, and the same area on Wednesday, one day after the blast.

(Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Grain silos damaged

An aerial view shows the massive damage done to Beirut port’s grain silos and the area around it after the explosion tore through the harbour with the force of an earthquake.

(AFP/Getty Images)

A damaged grain silo and a burnt boat can be seen a day after the blast, which was reportedly felt as far away as Cyprus, some 240 kilometres away.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers search for survivors

(AFP/Getty Images)

Above, Lebanese army troops carry a wounded man evacuated from a ship following Tuesday’s blast.

Here, men can be seen standing at the devastated site of the explosion.

(Thibault Camus/ AFP/Getty Images)

Investigators focus on possible negligence

(Haytham El Achkar/Getty Images)

The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years and why nothing was done about it.

(AFP/Getty Images)

‘One of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history’

(Daniel Carde/Getty Images)

The explosion was the most powerful blast ever seen in the city. Several city blocks were left littered with rubble, broken glass and damaged vehicles.

(AFP/Getty Images)

A team of British scientists said the explosion was “unquestionably one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history,” about a tenth of the power of the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima.

(Aziz Taher/Reuters)

Authorities have cordoned off the port itself, where the blast left a crater 200 metres across and shredded a large grain silo, emptying its contents into the rubble. Estimates suggested about 85 per cent of the country’s grain was stored there.

(Haytham El Achkar/Getty Images)

Cleanup begins

Workers clean up debris in Beirut’s “Souks” shopping district in the centre of the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

(Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images)

Here, a woman who was injured in Tuesday’s blast sits next to her husband outside their damaged grocery store.

(Aziz Taher/Reuters)

Macron visits devastated site

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Thursday amid widespread pledges of international aid, including from Canada.

(Thibault Camus/The Associated Press)

Below, a woman yells during scuffles with Lebanese soldiers who are blocking a road as Macron visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood, which suffered extensive damage from the explosion.

Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the blast sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at Beirut’s port, and the visiting French president warned that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

(Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press)

Death toll rises

French and Lebanese firefighters search for survivors in the rubble of a building on Thursday.

(Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press)

Lebanon’s health minister said the death toll had risen to at least 135 people, with more than 5,000 wounded and up to 300,000 people left homeless.

Here, a woman who lost her sister in the explosion mourns on her coffin during her funeral in Sarba village, southern Lebanon.

(Mohammed Zaatari/The Associated Press)