The ‘Leading scorers in the NBA from 2016-17’ quiz

During the 2016-17 NBA season, Isaiah Thomas played like a superstar for the Boston Celtics. He led them to the Eastern Conference Finals, despite dealing with personal tragedy and a nagging hip injury, only to be unceremoniously traded to Cleveland in the offseason. Things have not gone well since. He’s played in a grand total of 84 games over the last four seasons, and hasn’t been on an NBA roster since February. But, Thomas is open to a Celtics reunion if it means getting back into the game. The question is wether the feeling is mutual.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game in his final season with the Celtics, good for a fifth place finish in MVP voting. So with that in mind, how well do you think you can recall the top scorers from every NBA team during the 2016-17 season? Five minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!