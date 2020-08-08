Taylor Swift Scores Longest No. 1 Album in U.K. as ‘Folklore’ Stays Atop Chart

The ‘Cardigan’ singer stays at the pinnacle of the U.K. albums chart, blocking Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. who have to settle at the second spot with ‘A Hero’s Death’.

Taylor Swift has held on to the top spot in the U.K. albums chart, seeing off a spirited challenge from Irish rockers Fontaines D.C.

Taylor’s surprise new indie-inspired collection, “Folklore”, shot straight to number one last Friday (31Jul20), but for most of this week the band’s sophomore record, “A Hero’s Death“, was ahead in chart sales.

However, by Friday, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker had overhauled her deficit to top the Official Charts Company rundown, with a lead of just 3,500 chart sales.

“Folklore” is now Taylor’s longest-reigning number one album in the U.K. as her previous chart-topping efforts, “Red”, “1989”, “Reputation”, and “Lover”, all stayed at the summit for just one week.

At three is Pop Smoke with his posthumous debut, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, while another deceased rapper, Juice WRLD, is at four with “Legends Never Die”. British horror punks Creeper complete the top five with “Sex, Death & The Infinite Void“.

Joel Corry‘s “Head & Heart” featuring MNEK is at number one in the singles chart for a third week, with “Savage Love” by TikTok star Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo at two.

British producer Nathan Dawe edges closer to the summit as “Lighter”, his collaboration with YouTuber-turned-rapper KSI, climbs to three.

Harry Styles‘ sleeper summer smash “Watermelon Sugar” is up to four, and AJ Tracey and Mabel‘s “West Ten” completes the top five.