Sydney venues fined for breaching COVID-19 restriction as nine news cases recorded

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the hours bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,662.

Of the nine new cases two are returned international travellers and four were locally acquired from close contacts of known cases.

Three are under investigation with no known source. Two of these are close contacts of each other.

Entrance to Tangara School for Girls where someone has tested positive to COVID-19. (Google Maps)

One of today’s cases is a student of Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook. The school has been closed for cleaning and contact tracing is continuing. The source of infection is under investigation.

Two popular venues in Sydney’s inner-west and eastern suburbs have been targeted by police for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

The Unity Hall Hotel in Balmain and The Eastern Hotel in Bondi Junction are the latest venues to be fined $5,000 for breaching COVID public health orders.

The Unity Hall has been fined for failing to enforce social distancing between tables and chairs as well as having an out-of-date safety plan and improper recording of patrons’ details.

The Unity Hall Hotel in Balmain has been fined $5000 for breaching COVID public health orders. (Google Maps)

The hotel also failed to detail the of entry for each patron in the physical sign-in register and was not digitising the register within hours.

The Eastern Hotel has been fined for allowing gaming machine players to sit side-by-side.

Liquor & Gaming NSW Director of Compliance Dimitri Argeres said the breach occurred only days after a previous inspection covered the social distancing procedures in the gaming room.

Mr Argeres said all pubs, licensed venues and cafes and restaurants must ensure their staff are constantly checking for compliance with all conditions in their COVID safe plans.

CCTV footage shows lack of social distancing at Eastern Hotel in Bondi. (Supplied)

“These latest breaches mean a total of 18 venues across NSW have now been fined for COVID safety breaches in the past month,” he said.

“The for warnings is now long gone. Venues caught doing the wrong thing can expect to be fined for the first breach and shut down for second and subsequent breaches.”

Of the known clusters, 111 cases are linked to Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 55 cases are linked to the funeral events in Bankstown and surrounding suburbs, 34 cases are linked to Potts Point, including 28 cases linked to the Apollo Restaurant and six cases linked with the Thai Rock Restaurant Potts Point.