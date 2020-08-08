Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [August 3-9]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon

Bad Boys for Life

Seventeen years after Bad Boys II, Lowrey and Burnett are back to investigate a string of murders tied to Lowrey’s troubled past.

Bad Boys for Life was directed by Adil & Bilall (Black) and once again stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as well as new cast members Paola Nuñez (The Purge), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) and Vancouver’s own Alexander Ludwig (Vikings).

Original theatrical release date: January 17th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 5th, 2020

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 257 reviews)

Stream Bad Boys for Life here.

Crave

An American Pickle

An immigrant worker in the 1920s falls into a vat of pickles and wakes up 100 years later in New York City and tries to fit in with his great-grandson.

An American Pickle was directed by cinematographer Brandon Trost (The Disaster Artist) and stars Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping). Notably, Rogen plays both the immigrant worker and his descendant.

It’s also worth pointing out that the film is one of the HBO Max originals that has been made available exclusively on Crave in Canada as per Bell’s deal with Warner Media.

HBO Max/Crave release date: August 6th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 84 reviews)

Stream American Pickle here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Run This Town

Writer-director Ricky Tollman (Lawless) chronicles the late Rob Ford’s final year as mayor of Toronto.

Notably, the film was shot in Toronto and stars several Canadians, including Toronto’s Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Toronto’s Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Toronto-raised Scott Speedman (Felicity) and Vancouver’s Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal), as well as Ben Platt (The Politician) and Damian Lewis (Billions) as Rob Ford.

Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020

HBO Max/Crave release date: August 7th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 84 reviews)

Stream Run This Town here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The first animated Star Trek series since the 70s’ Star Trek: The Animated Series follows the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in the year 2380.

Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and features the voices of Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None) and Eugene Cordero (The Good Place).

Crave release date: August 6th, 2020 (first episode)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 25 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks here.

The Swamp

Morgan Pehme and Daniel DiMauro (Get Me Roger Stone) explore corruption in Washington politics as they follow Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ken Buck (R-CO) over the course of one year.

Crave release date: August 4th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream The Swamp here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Netflix

Immigration Nation [Netflix Original]

Directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz (A Year in Space), Immigration Nation documents the U.S.’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s work during the Trump era.

Netflix Canada release date: August 3rd, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (61 to 65 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 16 reviews)

Stream Immigration Nation here.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space [Netflix Original]

The Magic School Bus travels to the International Space Station, only to be trapped in orbit with a giant animal.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space features the voices of Kate McKinnon, Matthew Mucci, Mikaela Blake and more from The Magic School Bus Rides Again series.

It’s worth noting that Toronto-based production company 9 Story Group co-produces the series.

Netflix Canada release date: August 7th, 2020

Genre: Animated, kids, educational

Runtime: 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space here.

Tiny Creatures [Netflix Original]

Jonathan Jones (Planet Earth II) takes a look at the hidden worlds and survival instincts of small animals. Notably, Jones and his production company, Ember Films, filmed the entire docuseries in Norfolk, England amid the pandemic by using hundreds of sets to recreate U.S. terrains for the animals.

Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage) narrated the series.

Netflix Canada release date: August 7th, 2020

Genre: Animated, kids, educational

Runtime: 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Tiny Creatures here.

Work It [Netflix Original]

A high school senior tries to get into her late father’s alma mater by forming a squad of misfit dancers.

Work It was directed by Laura Terruso (Hello, My Name is Doris) and stars Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World), Liza Koshy (Double Dare), Jordan Fisher (Hamilton), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) and Toronto’s own Naomi Snieckus (Mr. D).

It’s worth noting that much of the film was shot in Toronto.

Netflix Canada release date: August 7th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Work It here.

World’s Most Wanted [Netflix Original]

This docuseries takes a look at five of the world’s most heinous suspected criminals from Mexico, Russia, Rwanda, England and Italy.

Netflix Canada release date: August 5th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Five episodes (45 to 48 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream World’s Most Wanted here.

