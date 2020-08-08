Storm defeat Bulldogs as Munster goes down, Lachlan Lewis placed on report

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Lewis could face charges from the NRL’s match review committee following a high shot on Melbourne’s Cameron Munster.

The Storm defeated the Bulldogs 41-10 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Without captain and club legend Cameron Smith in the line-up, the Storm had no issues on Saturday afternoon when they opened the match with the opening four tries and never once looked back.

But for the Bulldogs, they will be anxiously waiting what the NRL match review committee has to say after Lewis was placed on report and sin-binned for a high shot on Munster.

Cameron Munster taken out (Fox Sports)

Lewis’ left arm clipped Munster across the chin in an attempted tackle during the second half.

The Melbourne playmaker immediately fell to the ground as tensions boiled over between both teams.

“That was ugly!” Dan Ginnane said on Fox League’s commentary.

“Lewis has given an unnecessary penalty away.

“We saw last night Jack Hetherington was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes, but that was a clean shot on the head.

Greg Alexander added: “That was a little bit different than this. Munster was trying to find the football after he lost it.

“His arm did ride up and clip him under the chin.”

NRL Highlights: Storm v Bulldogs – Round 13

Munster did recover but went down again moments later with a suspected medial ligament injury and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

“It is a medial ligament for Cameron Munster and they are looking at two to three weeks,” Kevin Walters revealed during the broadcast.

After the match, Munster confirmed that he’s looking at just a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

“It was a grade two carry on,” Munster joked.

Addo-Carr stings Bulldogs

“But I had a medial with this same knee so it is probably two to three weeks. I fell awkwardly with Josh Jackson there, but that is football.

“It is obviously disappointing for myself, but I will try and make myself right for next week if not, I will try get it right for the following week.

“We are playing the Roosters next week and I wanted to test myself against Keary and Tedesco, so it is a bit disappointing.”