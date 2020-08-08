Steven Speilberg’s Black Daughter: I Was ‘Abused’ As A Child! (ONLYFANS Pics)

Director Steven Spielberg’s adopted Black daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been making news this year. A few months ago, MTO News reported that Mikaela announced that she was pursuing a career in adult entertainment with her parent’s blessing.

Now Mikaela is dropping another bombshell. The 24 year old claims that more a decade ago, when she was 14, she suffered from “emotional abuse at home.”

Mikaela also claims that has been conspiring with the media to ruin her porn career.

In a post on Instagram that MTO News uncovered, Mikaela claims the media has been purposely uses decade old photos of her. She claims that at the time that the pictures were taken, she being “emotionally abused” at home. According to Mikaela, the media is doing this in an effort to sow disinterest in her as a sex symbol.

Mikaela also implies her family has been encouraging the media to use bad photos to help derail her career.

