South Korean Beachgoers Can Now Use Bitcoin to Pay for Services By Cointelegraph

South Korean Beachgoers Can Now Use Bitcoin to Pay for Services
A pilot project run by Bitbeat-affiliate company CIC Enterprise wants to provide crypto payment solutions at two of the busiest beaches of the country for tourists to use.
According to ZDNet Korea, the firm partnered with card and cash payments provider Innotech for the token-powered payments solution in the Haeundae Beach System on the beaches of Busan in South Korea famous with tourists.
