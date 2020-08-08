Sheep in El Paso County contracts rabies after coyotes attack

Matilda Coleman
A sheep in El Paso County has tested positive for rabies following an attack by a pack of coyotes.

On Tuesday a homeowner in the Black Forest area notified El Paso County Public Health officials that one of their sheep was “experiencing symptoms of rabies following an attack by a pack of aggressive coyotes,” according to a news release.

