Sheep in El Paso County contracts rabies after coyotes attack

A sheep in El Paso County has tested positive for rabies following an attack by a pack of coyotes.

On Tuesday a homeowner in the Black Forest area notified El Paso County Public Health officials that one of their sheep was “experiencing symptoms of rabies following an attack by a pack of aggressive coyotes,” according to a news release.

The sheep has since tested positive for the rabies virus.

Health officials urge residents of the Black Forest and Elbert areas to be “vigilant of wild animals, especially “coyotes, bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.”

Safety precautions against rabies include:

Vaccinate your pets.

Keep pets on a leash during walks or hikes.

Keep cats and other pets inside at night.

Secure outdoor fencing.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should immediately contact a doctor or health care provider, the release said.