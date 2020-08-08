Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate What Would’ve Been Their Wedding Day

That same month, Wells opened up about marrying his leading lady and how they didn’t have any solid wedding plans at that time.

“I think the thought was that we would originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air,” he said when interviewed by Access Hollywood.

Adding, “If it lasts really, really long, I think then we would do like a really small backyard thing.”

Last summer, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams,” Sarah shared July 2019. He wrote, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.”

The duo began dating in 2017 and have been inseparable since. It’s only a matter of time before they take their romance to the next chapter.