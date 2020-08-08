Sanjana Sanghi talks about the most important advice she received form Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara will always be a special film for Bollywood fans as it was the late actor’s last appearance on screen. The film had a digital release and managed to receive widespread appreciation on social media. Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi recently spoke about her experience of working with the late actor.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sanjana revealed that Sushant told her to not give her 100 percent in every shot, an advice that proved to be crucial for her. She said, “I’m in almost every frame of the film so I have to shoot day after day without any breather so he would teach me how to conserve energy. He asked me not to give my 100% in every shot, when the camera is facing your back, conserve your energy. This was a tool kit he was developing by just years of working.”

Dil Bechara also marked Sushant’s close pal and casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut.