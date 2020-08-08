Samantha Akkineni congratulates Rana Daggubati ahead of his wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot today i.e 8 August 2020. Keeping in mind the current state of things, the wedding will be an intimate affair consisting of only close family and friends. While we’re still a few hours away from the wedding, it seems that the well wishes have already begun to pour in for the actor.

Popular film actress Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a picture with Rana from the pre wedding festivities along with congratulating him on his big day. Samantha’s caption for the post read, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star …… #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka.” Have a look at the picture below.











In the picture, Rana is looking dapper in an off-white traditional suit while Samantha dazzles in a yellow lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna.

Here’s sending out our well wishes to Rana as he kicks off a new chapter in his life.