Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Get ‘Outlander’ Author to Write Foreword for ‘Clanlands’

WENN/Avalon

The actors, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the hit series from Diana Gabaldon’s books, explore the highways and byways of their native Scotland in their new book.

“Outlander” stars and best pals Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have been given a boost ahead of the release of their new book, “Clanlands” – the woman behind the hit series has agreed to pen the foreword.

The actors’ Scottish “road trip book” will feature an introduction written by Diana Gabaldon, the author of the “Outlander” series.

In the new book, Heughan and McTavish explore the highways and byways of their native Scotland in a camper van and on bicycles and motorbikes, exploring “a land of raw beauty, poetry, feuding, music, history, and warfare”.

The pair has also filmed its travels for an upcoming Starz series, called “Men in Kilts”.