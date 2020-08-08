Rockies keep the win train rolling over M’s behind Antonio Senzatela, late-game homers

Name the ways the first-place Rockies needed to play to keep their early-season momentum going in the first game of their second road trip, and they did it Friday night in Seattle.

Quality start to maintain the starting pitching swag? Check. Station-to-station offense, mixed with a trio of late-inning long balls? Check. Dependable bullpen work? Check.

The result was a commanding 8-4 win over the Mariners, as the Rockies — a club that has struggled historically with leaving the comforts of Coors Field — took another small step forward in proving they are indeed a playoff contender in the 60-game, postseason-expanded 2020 season.

“You’ve got to pitch every night to give yourself a chance to win, and we’re doing that,” manager Bud Black said, before adding a caveat of optimism. “And for the team, I still don’t think we’re hitting on all cylinders… We get some other guys going, you’re going to see big numbers on offense.”

Antonio Senzatela set the tone, going six innings while allowing three runs (two earned). And Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy let loose a trio of late-game homers to put Colorado in control for good.

Seattle struck first with Mallex Smith’s RBI single in the second inning, but Senzatela was solid after that. The right-hander threw up three straight zeros until the sixth, when catcher Austin Nola’s first homer on the year came off a fastball that missed inside and cut the M’s deficit to 4-3. He kept the Mariners in check with 53% offspeed.

“We’ve been pitching really good (with a 2.78 starting staff ERA coming in), and I tried to keep it going tonight,” Senzatela said. “I worked more on my breaking pitches this year, and they are looking better. That (was the case) tonight.”

Between all that, Colorado got its offense going with two runs in the both the third and the sixth innings. Hampson’s RBI groundout scored Chris Owings and Trevor Story scored Eliaz Diaz on a fielder’s choice in the former inning. Murphy’s two-run, seeing-eye single brought home a couple more in the latter inning.

Diaz finished with a multi-hit night, including his double in the third in his first at-bat as a Rockie, a nice highlight for a position that has been struggling offensively thus far. Starting catcher Tony Wolters is batting .219 and backup Drew Butera is batting .125, with one extra-base hit between them.

Hampson’s two-out, solo homer in the seventh — his first of the year and just the ninth of his career — gave Colorado some cushion to make it 5-3. In the bottom of the frame, Tyler Kinley came on and tossed a one-two-three inning. The right-hander has now made five appearances this year and has yet to allow a run.

Blackmon, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday amid a team-high three hits, hit a solo bomb in the eighth and Murphy followed with a two-run shot that brought home Matt Kemp.

“It’s exciting for me as an offensive player to be doing my part in comparison to what the pitchers are doing,” Blackmon said. “Those guys are throwing the ball great, so it’s awesome for us to put some runs up, and even if we lose a lead or let them (back in the game), we’ve been able to tack on a few more.”

Daniel Bard came on for the bottom of the eighth and Seattle chipped away at the lead, with Nola lighting up the scoreboard again, this with an RBI double to score Kyle Lewis. But Bard escaped further damage, and Carlos Estevez came on in the ninth to secure the victory.

Colorado (10-3) looks to win its fifth straight series Saturday at T-Mobile Park, with right-hander Ryan Castellani making his MLB debut.