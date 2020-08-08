Home World News Rockies keep the win train rolling over M’s behind Antonio Senzatela, late-game...

Rockies keep the win train rolling over M’s behind Antonio Senzatela, late-game homers

Matilda Coleman
Name the ways the first-place Rockies needed to play to keep their early-season momentum going in the first game of their second road trip, and they did it Friday night in Seattle.

Quality start to maintain the starting pitching swag? Check. Station-to-station offense, mixed with a trio of late-inning long balls? Check. Dependable bullpen work? Check.

The result was a commanding 8-4 win over the Mariners, as the Rockies — a club that has struggled historically with leaving the comforts of Coors Field — took another small step forward in proving they are indeed a playoff contender in the 60-game, postseason-expanded 2020 season.

“You’ve got to pitch every night to give yourself a chance to win, and we’re doing that,” manager Bud Black said, before adding a caveat of optimism. “And for the team, I still don’t think we’re hitting on all cylinders… We get some other guys going, you’re going to see big numbers on offense.”

Antonio Senzatela set the tone, going six innings while allowing three runs (two earned). And Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy let loose a trio of late-game homers to put Colorado in control for good.

