Rickie Fowler misses cut, Tiger struggles putting, Li Haotong, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

Rickie Fowler’s putt was the length of a pencil. Cameron Tringale could’ve used an eraser. They were two errors that made amateurs everywhere grin as professionals appeared mere mortals after all.

Fowler’s silly mistake — a miss from 6 inches on the sixth green — cost him a weekend starting time at the PGA Championship. Tringale’s error — signing an incorrect scorecard — saved him a couple hours of waiting around before he headed home, as well.

They were among the 77 players to miss the cut at Harding Park, meaning an early departure from San Francisco.

Fowler, frustrated that an on-line par putt got knocked off track by something on the green, pointed at the spot where the putt veered off. He then casually walked up to the ball, which wasn’t more than 6 inches from the cup, and took a stab at it. It barely moved.

“I hit the ball,” he said. “Just not hard enough.”

A moment later, he knocked it in for a double-bogey 6.

Rickie Fowler stuffs up a short putt (ESPN)

“That was a careless play back there,” ESPN golf commentator Luke Elvy said.

“There was a bit of controversy back at the sixth. You remember this shortish par putt that lipped out. He was unhappy about it.

“Watch as he goes to quickly tap it in. The ball actually moves, so he’s been docked a shot for that. That was a double bogey in the end for Rickie Fowler.”

It was the most painful part of a 1-under 69 that left him at 2 over, which was one shot away from the cut.

“Every shot counts. 300-yard drive or tap-in. They are the same,” said Fowler in response to a Golf Digest Instagram post.

“Just got a little careless and didn’t give it enough attention. That’s golf. Still had three holes to play, not like it was the last. Learn and move on.”

Meanwhile, Tringale had signed for a 68 and was eating lunch when he checked his phone to see how his score of 1 over was holding up with the afternoon groups teeing off. He noticed he’d put down a 3 on the par-3 eighth when he had really made a 4. He was really 2 over, which wouldn’t have been good to make the cut anyway. Still, signing for a lower score than you made gets you booted from a tournament, and so, Tringale didn’t have to bother waiting around to see if he was in for the weekend.

“I went back to the scoring area and told them what I noticed,” Tringale told Golf World.

It marked the second time he’s been DQ’d from the PGA; it happened under similar circumstances at Valhalla in 2014, but that time, he reported himself the following week, after realizing he’d signed for the wrong score in the final round.

While Tringale’s gaffe wouldn’t have mattered in this case, Fowler’s certainly did. It marks the first time he’s missed a cut at the PGA since 2012 at Kiawah. He’s now 0 for 41 in majors.

“In a way, it’s a reminder to not take anything for granted,” he said. “It wasn’t like I wasn’t paying attention, anything like that. I can explain it as golf. Unless you play a lot and you’ve been in that situation, you just kind of go blank and you’re going through the motions.”

Others unable to make the cut include a pair of two-time major winners, Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer, each of whom spent much of the first round atop the leaderboard. But Johnson needed a 33-footer on No. 18 to stick around and saw it stop 8 inches short. For Kaymer, though, not as much drama. He shot 43 on the front en route to an 82.

Others sticking around for the weekend — but just barely — include Phil Mickelson. He made a 20-foot birdie on No. 9, the hardest hole at Harding Park, to make the cut on the number. Patrick Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie on 17 and then went bunker to bunker on the 18th and saved par to finish at 1 over.

Hubbard holes out for stunning eagle

After Friday’s barrage of misreads, short misses and rim-outs on greens he could not figure out, Tiger Woods might want to go back to his old putter. And find a new sand wedge while he’s at it.

Woods, who got under par on Day 1 of the PGA Championship by swapping his usual putter for one that was a little longer, ended up in a battle simply to make the cut in the second round. He shot 2-over 72 to finish at even par at the midway point at Harding Park. He is eight shots behind leader Haotong Li.

Most of the problems had to do with his putting.

“I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today,” he said. “They looked faster than what they were putting. They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren’t putting as fast as they looked. And then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower.”

A day that began with legitimate thoughts of Woods capturing his 16th major ended with him needing to play the last three holes at even par or better simply to make the cut.

He did, but there are eight shots and more than three dozen players separating himself and Li. An improbable gap to make up under the best of circumstances. Impossible if he keeps putting like that.

“You give it a run, but it’s just not rolling out,” Woods said.

Woods wasn’t alone in his struggles. Rory McIlroy ran off four straight birdies around the turn and gave nearly all of the away with a triple bogey on the 12th hole, three-putting from 7 feet once he finally got on the green. He had a 69 and was seven shots behind. Justin Thomas, the world’s No. 1 player, also had to rally to make the cut on the number.

Halfway through the PGA Championship, Li Haotong is the man with the lead.

The 25-year-old full of energy and antics, he was bogey-free and posted an 8-under 132, giving him a two-shot lead over a large group that included — who else? — Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion.

With five birdies through 10 holes, and eight tough pars down the stretch, Li had a 5-under 65 on Friday and became the first Chinese player to lead after any round of any major.

“I didn’t even (think) I could play like this … got no confidence,” Li said. “Probably it helped me clear my mind a little bit.”

Li takes US PGA lead from Day

His credentials are all over the map. Li is one of six players to shoot 63 in the final round of a major. He also was so disengaged his his Presidents Cup debut that he was benched for two days.

Still young, often inconsistent, forever fearless, Li is capable of just about anything on a big stage in golf.

Also at 6-under 134 were former PGA champion Jason Day (69), former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (68), Tommy Fleetwood (64), Daniel Berger (67) and Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France, who closed with a 15-foot bogey putt for a 68.

Two dozen players were separated by five shots at the halfway point.