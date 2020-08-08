Rhea Chakraborty’s to have a Supreme Court hearing on August 11

Sushant’s Singh Rajput’s demise is something that left the entire nation in a state of shock as people could not process why a successful star like him would make such a decision. While the Mumbai Police already declared his death a suicide, there are inconsistencies that have occurred that hint there might be more than meets the eye.

After Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, she filed a plea in the Supreme Court requesting the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. The first hearing regarding the plea was held on August 5 after which the Supreme Court reportedly set another date i.e August 11. After the first hearing, the parties were asked to file their replies within 3 days and now we expect to hear the court’s verdict on the same in three days.

Rhea Chakraborty was asked to report to the Enforcement Directorate’s office yesterday for questioning along with brother Showik Chakraborty