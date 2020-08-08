Remember ‘Michael’ From The Hughleys? This Is What He Looks Like Now

Roommates, do y’all remember Dee Jay Daniels, aka the boy who played D.L. Hughley’s son on his hit sitcom The Hughleys? He was also featured on a few other shows like The Wayans Bros, In The House and Coach.

Well, the child-star is grown grown now and has a whole different look to show it!

As you may recall, back in 2012, Dee Jay, who was 24-years-old at the time, was acquitted of murder and gang charges following the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old John Joseph Lewis outside a club in Stockton. His TV dad, D.L. Hughley even came through for him as he testified on his behalf as a character witness.

Dee Jay and his associate Djuane Nunley were cleared of all charges, however their other associate, Marcus McCliman, was found guilty of voluntary man slaughter with the use of a knife.

With all of that behind him now, Dee Jay Daniels is seemingly pursuing a rap career as he shares his music on his social media platforms.

Would y’all be here for his return to TV?