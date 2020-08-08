Reddit says it is investigating after hackers deface more than a dozen subreddits, including some with millions of subscribers, to post pro-Trump messages (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai/VICE)

Home Technology Reddit says it is investigating after hackers deface more than a dozen...

Isaac Novak
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / VICE:

Reddit says it is investigating after hackers deface more than a dozen subreddits, including some with millions of subscribers, to post pro-Trump messages  —  Hackers took control and defaced several large subreddits to post pro-Trump content.  —  Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

