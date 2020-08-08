Red Haired Rihanna Was An ERA!

Listen, I know Rih is busy being the Avon lady but let’s take a moment to appreciate Red Haired Rihanna because sis was a whole vibe!!

In 2010 Rihanna gave us her LOUD album and not only did she slay with the songs, she slayed with the lewks!!! Sis had the pop girls and the hair girls shakingggg with what she was serving us!

Let us know which one of these Red Haired Rih moments was your fave!

What’s her name?? RED HAIRED RIH!

She invented pop and red hair with this one!

We’re ready for Rihanna to get back to singing please

Cheers indeed sis!

It’s the song, the hair, and the cultural visuals for me!

She even brought out the red in the pixieana

Had the pop girls shaking with this one too!

Hair was laaaiiidddd in the ‘All Of The Lights” video!

Both the girls weren’t playing about their wig game in this one!

The most recent red haired Rihanna moment was back in summer ’19 when she slayed these fashion looks!

View this post on Instagram FENTY.com A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:23pm PDT