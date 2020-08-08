Real Estate Blockchain Firm Ubitquity to Build Tokenized Title Platform By Cointelegraph

Real Estate Blockchain Firm Ubitquity to Build Tokenized Title Platform
Real estate blockchain platform developer Ubitquity will build a platform for creating tokenized property titles with Rainier Title, a news report said.
The platform will also log records of conveyance for the Washington-based Rainier Title. It will integrate with the conveyance suite Qualia. Rainier Title is currently in the process of migrating to Qualia.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.