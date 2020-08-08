Princess Eugenie Celebrates Sister Princess Beatrice’s Birthday with a Candid Pre-Wedding Selfie

Princess Beatrice is ringing in her 32nd birthday with a few unforgettable tributes.

It’s safe to say the royal member felt the love on Saturday, August 8, after receiving special shout outs from her famous family members, which included her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, mom, Sarah Ferguson, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea,” Princess Eugenie captioned her Instagram post. “Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces.”

Along with her sweet post, the 30-year-old royal posted two pics to the ‘Gram. In the first snapshot, the sisters showed off their pearly whites, glowing skin and casual outfits. The selfie was captured a day before Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The second image was a throwback of the siblings when they were toddlers. In it, the duo matched in adorable floral dresses and held their mom’s hand.