Power Five source believes 2020 CFB season is ‘done’

It has seemingly been trending in this direction. Saturday’s news that the Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled fall sports adds yet another layer to this belief.

Just as important as player safety to the NCAA is liability. How would it work if a player tested positive for the virus? The legality of the situation is of utmost importance to the money-oriented governing body. This comes after several other dominoes have fallen.

UConn cancels 2020 college football season

The University of Connecticut was the first big-time college football program to announce that it has canceled the 2020 season. That has wide-ranging ramifications on the American Athletic Conference and its teams.

Big Sky cancels season

Earlier this week, it was announced that one of the biggest FCS conferences has decided to cancel the season. The Big Sky consists of 13 teams and spans the entire west coast of the United States, from Montana to Arizona.

Will the 2020 college football season be played in the spring?

One of the alternatives being bandied about is playing this season in the spring, immediately ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Given the number of top-end prospects who have already opted out of the 2020 season, this possibility makes sense. Although, the product might take a hit.