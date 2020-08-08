Port Adelaide defeats Richmond in thrilling ‘game of the season’

Port Adelaide has reaffirmed its status as a legitimate premiership contender with a thrilling win over reigning premiers Richmond in one of the games of the year.

It was a pulsating end-to-end contest all afternoon, with Port Adelaide having to fight tooth and nail after kicking the first four goals of the match.

Despite going into the final change trailing Richmond by one point, the Power held the premiers scoreless in the fourth quarter to finish 13. 15. (93) to 11. 6. (72) winners in front of a raucous crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

Still missing several of its first-choice stars, including rested skipper Trent Cotchin, Richmond showed its premiership mettle, twice coming back to take the lead after 20-point deficits.

Ollie Wines was sensational as Port Adelaide reaffirmed its premiership credentials (Getty)

Port Adelaide was led by its star men, with Ollie Wines finishing with 28 disposals, while Travis Boak led all players with 31 disposals, and Robbie Gray kicking an equal game-high three goals.

Ken Hinkley’s side dominated around the ground, outscoring Richmond by 31 in Inside 50s, 19 in clearances and 45 in contested possessions, but were left to lament some wayward kicking, which kept Richmond in the game.

Leading goalkicker Charlie Dixon proved to be one of the main culprits, finishing with 2.4 and squandering three guilt-edged opportunities virtually directly in front of the goal.

Following the contest, fans were virtually in unison in claiming that the contest was the best match of the season.

MORE TO COME