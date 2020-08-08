Polish Financial Watchdog Impersonated by Crypto Scammers By Cointelegraph

Polish Financial Watchdog Impersonated by Crypto Scammers
The Polish Financial Supervision Authority, or PFSA, issued a warning on the surge of scammers offering fake crypto investment opportunities, which they claim to be the only authorized investment fund in Poland.
The scammers call potential victims by asking them to sell or buy cryptocurrencies through the fake fund, but first, they should send the cryptos to the PFSA compliance team’s wallet to verify the legality of the transactions and then, the regulator clears the payment to be deposited in the unexistent fund.
