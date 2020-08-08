Philippines confirms 4,226 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths By

© . Free COVID-19 swab testing in Manila
MANILA () – The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 4,226 new coronavirus infections and 41 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital.
The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.
