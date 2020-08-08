PGA Championship live golf scores, results, highlights from Saturday’s Round 3 leaderboard

We’re two rounds through the 2020 PGA Championship, and there’s a clear hierarchy of golfers who can truly challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy through weekend play.

That group is led by Haotong Li, whose out-of-nowhere performance in Round 2 (5-under 65) pushed him to the top of the leaderboard at 8-under overall. The winner of PGA Championship is far from certain, however — he has several golfers nipping at his heels with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka all sitting at 6-under through two rounds.

MORE: Everything to know about the PGA Championship

It looks like it could be a tight race to the finish, but there are a few storylines to monitor as we progress through Round 3 play on Saturday, including whether Koepka’s hip — which required attention from a trainer multiple times on Friday — will continue to be problematic for him. It will also be curious to see whether Li’s performance will alter after he spent several hours at TPC Harding Park practicing after his second round.

Tiger Woods is another golfer to watch; he suffered from an abysmal short game on Friday, gaining two strokes for the tournament. He’s a long shot to win his fifth PGA Championship and 83rd PGA Tour event, but perhaps the lowered stakes will allow him to be more aggressive on Saturday.

Speaking of which, Justin Thomas has enjoyed a complete turnaround in Round 3 after barely sneaking into the weekend cut at 1-over. He birdied five times in the front on Saturday.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from the 2020 PGA Championship leaders. Follow below for complete results from Saturday’s Round 3:

PGA Championship leaderboard 2020

Click here or refresh the page if you don’t see scores and results above.

PGA Championship live updates, highlights from Round 3

3:30 p.m.: This close to a hole in one:

2:10 p.m.: Phil making eagles like it’s no big deal.

1:53 p.m.: A reminder of just how dedicated Haotong Li is.

1:06 p.m.: Justin Thomas is on the prowl.